ICT Police Nab Female Suspect In Fraud Case, Seize Gold
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession.
A public relation officer told APP that, the Women police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a lady accused.
He said the accused was identified as Mariam Bibi.
The police team also recovered gold ornaments from her possession, he added.
He said case was registered against the nab accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case
DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Programme
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints5 minutes ago
-
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case5 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Programme5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billion2 hours ago
-
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza2 hours ago
-
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: CM Murad2 hours ago
-
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing physical medicine, reh ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75.6 bn development sch ..2 hours ago
-
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil2 hours ago
-
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment2 hours ago
-
Dry weather conditions to persist in most parts of country:PMD2 hours ago
-
PPP Sindh spokesperson hails approval of 26th constitutional amendment key step for democratic stabi ..2 hours ago