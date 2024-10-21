ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession.

A public relation officer told APP that, the Women police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a lady accused.

He said the accused was identified as Mariam Bibi.

The police team also recovered gold ornaments from her possession, he added.

He said case was registered against the nab accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz