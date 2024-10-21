Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Female Suspect In Fraud Case, Seize Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Women police station team arrested a lady accused involvement in fraudulent activities and recovered gold ornaments from her possession.

A public relation officer told APP that, the Women police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a lady accused.

He said the accused was identified as Mariam Bibi.

The police team also recovered gold ornaments from her possession, he added.

He said case was registered against the nab accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Women Gold From Top

Recent Stories

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

5 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

5 minutes ago
 Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vand ..

Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case

5 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Prog ..

DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Programme

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million ..

Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024

2 hours ago
 ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine mo ..

ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..

2 hours ago
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha ..

Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza

2 hours ago
 Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensu ..

Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..

2 hours ago
 Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori sig ..

Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..

2 hours ago
 Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniv ..

Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs f ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..

2 hours ago
 DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil

DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan