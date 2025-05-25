Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Four Dacoits, Seized Stolen Motorcycles, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICT Police nab four dacoits, seized stolen motorcycles, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested four members of dangerous gangs involved in dacoities and motorcycle thefts in various areas of the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Sunday that teams from Khanna, Sihala and Margalla police stations apprehended four suspects linked to a series of street crimes and motorcycle theft incidents. The arrested individuals were identified as Usama, Tahir, Sahil, and Muhammad Mustafa.

He said police recovered several snatched mobile phones, cash, stolen valuables, six stolen motorcycles, one motorcycle used in the crimes and arms with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

He said multiple cases had already been registered against the suspects at different police stations, and during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to committing several criminal activities.

Further investigation is underway.

He said, acting on the special directives of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, Islamabad Police have intensified a large-scale crackdown against suspects involved in dacoities, robberies, and other heinous crimes across the city.

DIG Tariq said strict actions against criminal elements had led to a visible reduction in serious crimes in the federal capital. All officers have been directed to continue operations against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets, he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

11 minutes ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

12 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

26 minutes ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

27 minutes ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

41 minutes ago
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

1 hour ago
 IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, wome ..

IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..

1 hour ago
 Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global re ..

Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic c ..

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan