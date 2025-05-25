ICT Police nab four dacoits, seized stolen motorcycles, weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested four members of dangerous gangs involved in dacoities and motorcycle thefts in various areas of the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Sunday that teams from Khanna, Sihala and Margalla police stations apprehended four suspects linked to a series of street crimes and motorcycle theft incidents. The arrested individuals were identified as Usama, Tahir, Sahil, and Muhammad Mustafa.

He said police recovered several snatched mobile phones, cash, stolen valuables, six stolen motorcycles, one motorcycle used in the crimes and arms with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

He said multiple cases had already been registered against the suspects at different police stations, and during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to committing several criminal activities.

Further investigation is underway.

He said, acting on the special directives of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, Islamabad Police have intensified a large-scale crackdown against suspects involved in dacoities, robberies, and other heinous crimes across the city.

DIG Tariq said strict actions against criminal elements had led to a visible reduction in serious crimes in the federal capital. All officers have been directed to continue operations against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets, he added.

