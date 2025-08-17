Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Fugitive Dacoit Wanted In Murder, Robbery Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ICT Police nab fugitive dacoit wanted in murder, robbery cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday arrested a fugitive dacoit during a major operation conducted by the Khanna Police team.

An official told APP that the accused, identified as Nabeel Hussain, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, police resistance, and robberies registered at Khanna, Margalla, and Lohi Bheer police stations. He said the police team also recovered a weapon along with ammunition used in various incidents from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.

He said DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jowad Tariq stated that police teams were carrying out indiscriminate operations to curb incidents of crime, violence and murder in the Federal capital. Strict legal action will be taken against such criminals, and they will be brought to justice on the basis of solid evidence, he added.

He said that the ICT Police was utilizing all available resources for the protection of citizens’ lives and property. /APP-rzr-mkz

