Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Gang Member, Seized 10 Laptops & Mobiles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Shahzad Town on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in organized thefts at private hostels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Shahzad Town on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in organized thefts at private hostels.

A public relation officer told APP that the accused, identified as Usama Liaqat, was apprehended, and stolen property, including 10 laptops and eight high-value mobile phones, was recovered from his possession.

He said during initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing multiple thefts at private hostels.

Liaqat revealed his modus operandi and provided insights into the gang’s operations, which targeted residents of private hostels.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Rizvi, praised the police team for their swift and effective action, commending their dedication to protecting citizens’ valuable assets.

“The police remain committed to conducting comprehensive operations against criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings,” said DIG Rizvi.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

7 minutes ago
 DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

22 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

2 minutes ago
 Human trafficker held

Human trafficker held

2 minutes ago
 Cold forecast for Lahore

Cold forecast for Lahore

2 minutes ago
Anti-encroachment operation gears up

Anti-encroachment operation gears up

2 minutes ago
 PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochista ..

PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mo ..

ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agr ..

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission

37 minutes ago
 Funeral of martyred police official offered in Pol ..

Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan