ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Shahzad Town on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in organized thefts at private hostels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Shahzad Town on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in organized thefts at private hostels.

A public relation officer told APP that the accused, identified as Usama Liaqat, was apprehended, and stolen property, including 10 laptops and eight high-value mobile phones, was recovered from his possession.

He said during initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing multiple thefts at private hostels.

Liaqat revealed his modus operandi and provided insights into the gang’s operations, which targeted residents of private hostels.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Rizvi, praised the police team for their swift and effective action, commending their dedication to protecting citizens’ valuable assets.

“The police remain committed to conducting comprehensive operations against criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings,” said DIG Rizvi.

APP-rzr-mkz