ICT Police Nab Key Gang Member, Seize 19 Stolen Bikes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Kohsar team of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has arrested key member of a notorious gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts, recovering 19 stolen motorcycles, including a Honda 125, from their possession.
An ICT police spokesperson stated on Monday that under the special direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Syed Ali Raza, ICT Police initiated a crackdown against criminal elements to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.
In line with these directives, the Kohsar police team employed both technical and human intelligence to apprehend the gang members involved in the theft of numerous motorcycles, he said.
He said identified the arrested individual as Mohammad Asif.
He said during the operation, the police recovered 19 motorcycles, including a Honda 125.
In addition, nine motorcycle number plates, several spare parts, and tools used in the thefts were found in the possession of the suspects, he said.
Nine cases reported at Kohsar police station were traced using the recovered number plates, he added.
He said the arrested individuals also have a criminal history, with Mohammad Asif being previously involved in 14 motorcycle theft cases in Punjab.
He said the operation was conducted by a team led by ASI Muhammad Ishaq, under the supervision of SHO Kohsar.
DIG Syed Ali Raza praised the police team for their success and announced rewards for their commendable efforts, he said.
“The recovered motorcycles will be returned to their rightful owners following legal procedures,” he said.
DIG assured that the police will arrest other accomplices of the accused soon, he added.
he said the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them.
ICT Police is cracking down on the criminal elements. Syed Ali Raza.
/APP-rzr-mkz
