ICT Police nab looters with stolen valuables worth 30m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday arrested the suspects and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 30 million, .

A police spokesperson told APP that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Syed Ali Raza, commended SHO Aabpara, SHO Margalla and their teams for their swift action, awarding them a cash reward of Rs 500,000 along with certificates of appreciation.

DIG Raza stated that ICT Police remain committed to upholding law and order, emphasizing that bravery, civility, and transparency should be the force’s defining traits. He urged all officers to continue performing their duties with dedication and courage, highlighting that their efforts are recognized on both national and international levels.

On this occasion, the officers acknowledged the recognition and rewards as a motivation to enhance their commitment to public safety.