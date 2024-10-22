ICT Police Nab Nearly 15,000 Criminals And Seize Rs 1.55 Billion In Nine Months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital during the last nine months to maintain peace and tranquility, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, intensifying efforts to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Islamabad police arrested a total of 14,926 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 1.55 billion from their possession, a public relation officer told APP on Tuesday.
Moreover, 1,318 accused from 557 gangs involved in robbery activities were also arrested, he said.
During the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, 1,570 drug dealers were apprehended, and 383 kilograms of hashish, 462 kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of ice, 13,226 liters of liquor, and intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession, he added.
Additionally, 3,460 accused involved in tampering activities and property crimes, such as theft, robbery, burglary, vehicles, and motorcycle theft, were arrested.
He said police teams also recovered cash, vehicles, and motorcycles from their possession.
The ICT Police also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons, arresting 1,684 accused, and recovering 95 rifles, 29 carbines, 1,374 pistols, and 209 daggers.
Similarly, during various operations against professional beggars and their facilitators, 4,896 individuals were arrested.
Indiscriminate operations were also conducted against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives, and target offenders, resulting in the arrest of 4,314 accused.
DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the ICT Police is utilizing all available resources to eradicate drug dealers and criminal elements from the city.
DIG further stated that those involved in heinous crimes, such as drug and alcohol trafficking, will be brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pukar" 15, or via the "ICT 15" app.
