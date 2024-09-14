ICT Police Nab Suspect In Girl's Assault Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Team from Golra Police Station and the Special Sexual Investigation Unit (SSIOU) have successfully apprehended the accused involved in the sexual assault of a young girl.
According to a police spokesperson, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Golra Police Station following the victim's report.
Upon receiving the report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, Syed Ali Raz, ordered an immediate response and directed the SSIOU team to take swift action, he said.
As a result, the accused, identified as Noman Shafiq, was arrested," he added. He said DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raz, assured the public that the suspect will be prosecuted based on strong evidence to ensure a fitting punishment.
Syed Ali Raz further emphasized that protecting women and children is a top priority, declaring them a 'red line' and warning that those involved in such crimes will not escape the law, he added.
