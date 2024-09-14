Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Suspect In Girl's Assault Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ICT Police nab suspect in Girl's assault case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Team from Golra Police Station and the Special Sexual Investigation Unit (SSIOU) have successfully apprehended the accused involved in the sexual assault of a young girl.

According to a police spokesperson, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Golra Police Station following the victim's report.

Upon receiving the report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, Syed Ali Raz, ordered an immediate response and directed the SSIOU team to take swift action, he said.

As a result, the accused, identified as Noman Shafiq, was arrested," he added. He said DIG Islamabad, Syed Ali Raz, assured the public that the suspect will be prosecuted based on strong evidence to ensure a fitting punishment.

Syed Ali Raz further emphasized that protecting women and children is a top priority, declaring them a 'red line' and warning that those involved in such crimes will not escape the law, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Young Women FIR From Top

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

3 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

3 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

6 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

9 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

9 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

14 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan