ICT Police nab suspect in landlord’s murder within hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in a swift operation, arrested a suspect within hours for brutally beating and killing his landlord on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that a citizen approached Humak Police Station stating that his father had been mercilessly assaulted by their tenant, resulting in his death. Acting promptly, Humak Police registered FIR No. 719/25 and launched an investigation.

Teams from Humak Police Station and the Homicide Unit, using modern technical and scientific methods, traced and arrested the accused, identified as Qaiser Masih, in a short span of time.

The suspect had allegedly assaulted and beaten his landlord, Muhammad Jamil, to death.

The spokesperson said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the ICT Police are taking indiscriminate action to curb crimes, violence, and murder incidents. “The accused will face strict legal action, be prosecuted on solid evidence, and brought to justice,” he added.

APP-rzr-mkz