ICT Police nab three dacoits, recover weapons & looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar Police Station team arrested three dacoits involved in multiple armed robberies across the twin cities and recovered looted valuables, weapons, and ammunition from their possession.

An official told APP on Thursday that the arrested suspects were identified as Ahmed, Sabir, and Imran Naqeeb. He said police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, laptops, the vehicle used in the robberies, and arms with ammunition from their custody. Cases had already been registered against them.

The official said during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several robbery incidents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Further investigation is underway to trace other members and recover additional stolen property.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, under whose special directives the crackdown was launched, said large-scale operations were underway against dacoits, robbers, and other hardened criminals, which had led to a notable decline in heinous crimes in the Federal capital. /APP-rzr-mkz