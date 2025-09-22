ICT Police Nab Two For Abusing Minors
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shahzad Town police team arrested two suspects involved in separate incidents of child abuse.
An official told APP on Monday that on September 20, 2025, a suspect identified as Khushal allegedly lured a young boy to his dera and administered an intoxicating substance.
Police arrested the accused within a short time.
He was booked in case No. 1296/25 under sections 364A/377B/511 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Shahzad Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
He said in another incident on the same day, police received information that a seven-year-old girl was being harassed.
Shahzad Town SHO Ashfaq Ahmed Warraich, along with SI Muhammad Ahmed and the team, responded swiftly and arrested the accused, Abdul Rafi, who allegedly attempted to abuse the child.
He was booked in case No. 1297/25 under section 376(iii)/511 PPC.
DIG Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that such heinous crimes against minors will never be tolerated and that strict action will always be taken to ensure justice.
He commended the Shahzad Town police team for their timely response and reiterated the commitment of ICT Police to protect children and provide them a safe environment.
APP-rzr-mkz
