ICT Police Nab Two Gang Members, Recover Gold Worth Over Rs 10m
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two members of an organized gang involved in multiple theft incidents and recovered gold ornaments worth more than Rs 10 million.
An official told APP on Saturday that the Khanna Police team apprehended the suspects, identified as Adnan Jameel and Abdul Manan, during a targeted operation. He said the accused were already wanted in several criminal cases, while preliminary interrogation revealed their involvement in multiple thefts.
SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the ICT Police were taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of residents. He added that no criminal elements would be allowed to disrupt peace in the Federal capital.
He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activities or objects to their nearest police station or through the emergency helpline Pucar-15 so that crime could be eradicated through joint efforts of the police and the public.
