ICT Police Nab Two Inter-provincial Gang Members Involved In Robberies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Noon Police Station team Tuesday apprehended two members of an inter-provincial gang involved in multiple robberies and street crimes across Faisalabad, Lahore, and Islamabad.
A police spokesperson told APP that the police recovered three stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, cash, and firearms used in the crimes from the apprehended suspects.
The suspects admitted to committing several armed robberies in Faisalabad, Lahore, and various areas of Islamabad.
He said the suspects are accused of injuring citizens who resisted during the incidents.
The suspects reportedly targeted pedestrians, shopkeepers, ATM users, and delivery riders at gunpoint, often on motorcycles, robbing them of cash and valuables, he added.
The suspects allegedly did not hesitate to open fire on individuals who resisted during the robberies.
Police reports indicate that the suspects have multiple cases registered against them in Noon, Faisalabad, and Lahore police stations.
DIG Ali Raza praised the police team for their efforts, stating that all legal procedures would be pursued to ensure the suspects receive due punishment.
“Comprehensive action is being taken against organized and active criminal gangs,” DIG remarked.
APP/rzr-mkz
