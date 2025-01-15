Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Two Members Of Organized Theft Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ICT Police nab two members of organized theft gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Secretariat Police Station has arrested two members of an organized gang involved in thefts targeting private hostels, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that 16 stolen laptops, educational certificates, and master keys were recovered from the suspects' possession.

During initial interrogation, the suspects, identified as Ishtiaq and Sakhawat, confessed to carrying out multiple thefts at private hostels, he said.

DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team's efforts, stating, "Comprehensive operations will continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets."

DIG emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and their property.

Further investigations are underway to trace other accomplices of the arrested suspects.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

12 minutes ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

16 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

15 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

15 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan