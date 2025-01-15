ICT Police nab two members of organized theft gang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Secretariat Police Station has arrested two members of an organized gang involved in thefts targeting private hostels, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that 16 stolen laptops, educational certificates, and master keys were recovered from the suspects' possession.

During initial interrogation, the suspects, identified as Ishtiaq and Sakhawat, confessed to carrying out multiple thefts at private hostels, he said.

DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team's efforts, stating, "Comprehensive operations will continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets."

DIG emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and their property.

Further investigations are underway to trace other accomplices of the arrested suspects.