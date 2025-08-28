ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shams Colony police station team arrested two wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in numerous snatching activities. The accused were identified as Shafi Ullah and Ghulam Rasool.

A public relations officer told APP on Thursday that the police team also recovered a snatched mobile phone, cash and weapons from their possession. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

SHO Shahnawaz said that the police team used both technical and human resources in tracing and arresting the accused, ensuring the recovery of stolen property.

He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the police’s honor, and extensive operations are being carried out against criminal elements, which has resulted in a significant decrease in serious crimes.

The SHO said that citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Following the special directives of DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, the ICT Police has launched a large-scale crackdown in the Federal capital to arrest suspects involved in robberies, street crimes, and other serious offenses.

Issuing directions to all officers, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that operations must continue against those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets.

