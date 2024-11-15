Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Two Snatcher Gang Members; Recover, Motor-bikes, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

ICT Police nab two snatcher gang members; recover, motor-bikes, weapons

The Sabzi Mandi police station team on Friday arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in multiple thefts, recovering three motor-bikes, snatched cash, and weapons used in criminal activities from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Sabzi Mandi police station team on Friday arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in multiple thefts, recovering three motor-bikes, snatched cash, and weapons used in criminal activities from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP that, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Police team also recovered 03 motor-bikes and weapons used in crime from their possession.

The accused were identified as Raheem Ullah and Barial.

Police team also recovered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their possession, he added.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals All From

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

4 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

4 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

10 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

10 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

14 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan