ICT Police Nab Two Snatcher Gang Members; Recover, Motor-bikes, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The Sabzi Mandi police station team on Friday arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in multiple thefts, recovering three motor-bikes, snatched cash, and weapons used in criminal activities from their possession
A public relation officer told APP that, the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.
He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Police team also recovered 03 motor-bikes and weapons used in crime from their possession.
The accused were identified as Raheem Ullah and Barial.
Police team also recovered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their possession, he added.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.
