ICT Police net 380 criminals in two-weeks, drugs and arms seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police over the past two weeks arrested 380 suspects, including 213 proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes, recovering more than 37 kilograms of narcotics and over 110 illegal weapons during targeted operations.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams registered cases against the arrested suspects, which included 108 involved in illegal possession of arms. He said police seized 18 kilograms of heroin, 19 kilograms of Ice, two kilograms of hashish, and 108 liquor bottles from drug traffickers.

He said in separate actions against illegal arms, police recovered 95 pistols of different bores, 15 guns along with ammunition, and 13 daggers.

The official said that 213 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, robbery and other heinous crimes were also apprehended during the ongoing campaign.

He said under the special directions of DIG Muhammad Jowad Tariq, multiple targeted operations were conducted against drug peddlers, illegal arms holders, and hardened criminals.

DIG Tariq reaffirmed that Islamabad Police remained fully committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens. “Special police teams are actively engaged in robust actions against narcotics dealers, arms smugglers, and proclaimed offenders to ensure peace in the Federal capital,” DIG Tariq added.