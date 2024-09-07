ICT Police Organize 04 Days Workshop On Road Safety
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Education Wing has organized a series of four-day workshops on road safety.
According to ICT public relations officer said that under the special directions of ICT Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, ICT Police education wing organized four-day workshops on road safety for government institutions drivers.
He said these workshops are aimed at enhancing the driving skills and safety awareness of drivers from various government institutions.
He said that the workshop was attended by SSP Traffic Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, education wing member, 250 drivers and other staff of the government organization. He said the workshop participants were briefed on road safety, cautious driving, and other traffic laws.
He also said the ICT Police education wing educated drivers and staff on road safety, hazards of using mobile phones while driving, seatbelt usage, risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, consideration for the rights of other road users, and awareness regarding the use of headlights, zebra crossings, dangers of speeding, and other traffic laws.
Organization members praised the Islamabad Police efforts for organizing the initiative which emphasizes the importance of such workshops in educating participants about various aspects of road safety, he said.
During the event, officers from the education wing advised participants to adhere to traffic laws and drive cautiously to ensure their and others' safety, he added.
On the occasion, the SSP Traffic stated that it is the responsibility of the police to inform drivers about road safety and traffic rules and that the ICT Police are fulfilling this duty in a professional manner.
He further said that the protection of citizen life and property is among the top priorities of Islamabad Police. A case was registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway, he said. Citizens should report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app.
