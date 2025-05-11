ICT Police organizes 'Youm-e-Tashakur' flag march to express solidarity with armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday organized a ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ Flag March under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

A public relations officer told APP that the flag march commenced from the sports Complex and passed through various areas of the city before culminating at the same location.

All units of Islamabad Police actively participated in the event.

IG Rizvi said the Islamabad Police observed ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to show unity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have earned global recognition by making the nation proud on the international stage.

IG said, “Islamabad Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and will never hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the motherland.”

