ICT Police Pays Tribute To Brave Officers During Ghazis Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory police on Thursday marked the third day of the ongoing Ghazis Week celebrations to honour officers injured in the line of duty.
An official told APP on that, under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, various events were organized to honour the Ghazis and their families.
Among the major activities, special arrangements were made for the Ghazis, their children, and family members at the Traffic Theme Park and the F-9 Park Mega Zone. These included grand feasts, recreational activities for children, and exclusive competitions.
He said that a shooting competition was also held at the Police Lines Headquarters, where Ghazis and their families were specially invited.
During the event, special contests were organized among the Ghazis, and awards were distributed among the officers who demonstrated outstanding performance.
He said that IGP Rizvi, along with senior officers of Islamabad Police, participated in the events to honour the sacrifices of 131 officers who earned the title of "Ghazis" after being injured in the line of duty.
IG Rizvi said, “The Ghazis of Islamabad Police are courageous and a precious asset to the nation. Their fearless commitment and willingness to sacrifice is a mark of true heroism. The families of these brave individuals also deserve immense respect and recognition.”
IG Rizvi said that those who sacrifice their present for others’ future are remembered by history and their stories serve as enduring symbols of bravery. “It is among the greatest honours to stand beside these heroes today, and such pride cannot be matched by any other occasion,” IGP Rizvi added.
IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police will continue organizing similar events in the future to ensure the sacrifices of its brave Ghazis are never forgotten.
