ICT Police Pays Tribute To Brave Officers In "Ghazi Week" Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a ceremony at the Rescue 15 Field Office to honor the Ghazis of Islamabad Police, on Monday.

A public relations officer told APP that the event was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP CTD Hamza Humayun, zonal SPs and the Ghazis of Islamabad Police

While addressing the ceremony, SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt said that, today is not just a day of pride and gratitude but also a day of renewing our commitment. I pay tribute to the brave officers filled with a sense of duty and sacrifice.

SSP Butt further added, the heroes who made Islamabad a peaceful city and elevated the honor of our police force are our crown jewels. The spirit of sacrifice during national service is found in the brave sons of any nation.

SSP Butt emphasized, we will always remember our ghazis and the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country and nation are also to be highly respected.

Furthermore SSP added that the benefits provided to those who fought in the war on terrorism cannot replace their sacrifices. Those who sacrificed their today for the betterment of our tomorrow will always be remembered in history.

/APP-rzr-mkz

