ICT Police Pays Tribute To Its Heroes On Ghazi Week
April 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The second day ceremony of “Ghazi Week”, organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was held on Monday at Rescue 15 Field Office to honor Islamabad Police officers who rendered extraordinary services in the line of duty.
An official told APP that the event was organized to acknowledge the courage and sacrifices of officers who played a vital role in establishing peace and raising the prestige of the police force. Senior officers including DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hamza Humayun, zonal SPs, and several police Ghazis attended the event.
DIG Tariq said that officers who turned Islamabad into a peaceful city and elevated the image of the force are the pride of the department and will always be remembered.
“Benefits given to those who fought the war against terrorism can never truly compensate for their sacrifices,” DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq remarked while addressing the ceremony.
The DIG said the ceremony was not only a moment of pride and gratitude but also a renewal of commitment. “Only the bravest sons of the nation are blessed with the spirit of sacrifice for their homeland,” said SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, adding that the families of those who served with valor also deserve the highest respect.
He said that those who sacrificed their today for the secure tomorrow of others will always be remembered in history.
DIG Tariq said on this occasion, police Ghazis also expressed their views and shared their experiences, highlighting the challenges and their unwavering resolve to serve the country with honor.
