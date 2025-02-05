ICT Police pays tribute to martyred constable Aamir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Aamir, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered on Wednesday.

An official told APP that Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers, and personnel attended the funeral.

He said that Constable Muhammad Aamir is survived by his wife and two children.

He said that the IG Rizvi issued directives to ensure full support and care for the martyr’s family.

He said that after the funeral, officers and officials traditionally carried the coffin, while a police contingent presented a salute.

He said that the body was sent to the martyr’s native village in Karak for burial.

