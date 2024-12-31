(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has prepared a comprehensive security plan to ensure law and order on New Year’s Eve, focusing on preventing aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling.

A public relations officer told APP on Tuesday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, announced that over 3,000 police officials, including senior officers, constables, and specialized units, have been deployed across the Federal capital to maintain peace and safety.

He said that under IGP Rizvi’s directives, special police check posts have been established on major roads and intersections to curb one-wheeling.

He added that additional security measures, including temporary check posts at sensitive locations, have been implemented to address incidents of aerial firing.

Violators involved in aerial firing will face strict legal action under anti-terrorism laws.

Furthermore, mobile patrols from all police stations, along with specialized security teams, will ensure round-the-clock monitoring. Special arrangements have also been made to secure worship places, with police personnel deployed to safeguard churches and other religious sites during the celebrations.

The IGP emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation, urging the public to report any suspicious activity and to celebrate responsibly. “Our commitment is to create a peaceful environment in 2025 starting with a safe and secure New Year’s Eve,” he said.

