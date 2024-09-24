ICT Police Prohibits Officers, Staff From Social Media Activity Without Permission
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The police officers and officials in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday were barred from expressing any opinions or sharing content on social media platforms without prior permission.
According to an office memorandum issued by the Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, officers were restrained from speaking at public forums in their official capacity, publishing articles in print media, or giving opinions or official statements across all social media platforms without prior permission.
The directive prohibited making videos or taking pictures in police uniform within government premises, buildings, vehicles, or private places for personal publicity and glorification.
“No officer or official shall upload any kind of secret or official documents, pictures, or content of such documents on social media,” the memorandum stated, further barring the sharing of personal, political, or religious views on any media platform.
The IG said in the memorandum that official channels regarding police activities will only be operated by the Public Relations Branch of the Central Police Office (CPO).
Officers or officials wishing to highlight positive departmental activities on social media must obtain regular departmental permission from the DIG Headquarters, CPO, through the Public Relations Branch.
The directive further instructed that unit heads will be responsible for personally supervising and monitoring the social media activities of officers and officials in their respective divisions, zones, and units. Strict departmental action, in accordance with the rules, will be taken in case of any violations.
The policy would remain in force until further notice, with officers of all ranks required to ensure its strict implementation.
/APP-rzr-mkz
