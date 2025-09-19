Open Menu

ICT Police Promote 260 Officers On IGP’s Directives

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICT Police promote 260 officers on IGP’s directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police promoted more than 260 officers and personnel, ranging from

constables to inspectors, to higher ranks.

An official told APP on Friday that the promotions were approved in a meeting of the promotion committee held

under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

He said four inspectors were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 62 head constables

were promoted as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), while over 200 constables were elevated to the rank of

head constable.

He said IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi congratulated the officers and directed them to perform their duties with greater

dedication and professionalism.

Public service and facilitation must remain the foremost priority of the police force, the IGP added.

APP-rzr-mkz

