ICT Police Put Fake Police Officer Behind Bars; Rifle, Uniform Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a fake police officer who was impersonating law enforcement personnel on social media and displaying weapons. Sangjani Police team recovered a wireless set, police uniform, and a rifle with ammunition from his possession.

An official told APP on Monday that the action was taken under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of ongoing indiscriminate operations against criminal elements in the Federal capital. He said the Sangjani Police, using technical and human intelligence, apprehended the suspect identified as Adnan.

A case was registered against him under the relevant laws, while further investigation was underway.

He said the recovered items included a wireless set, a police uniform, and one rifle with ammunition. The suspect is being interrogated further to determine whether he was involved in other unlawful activities.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, said that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of the ICT Police and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He added that all resources were being fully utilized to ensure peace and security in the capital.

