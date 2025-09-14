Open Menu

ICT Police Put Motorcycle Theft Gang Behind Bars; Three Stolen Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shahzad Town police station team arrested a key member of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

An official told APP on Sunday that the arrested suspect was identified as Muhammad Junaid, who was wanted in multiple cases of motorcycle theft. He said police recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession and registered several cases against him. During initial investigation, the accused confessed to his involvement in a series of theft incidents.

Further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, under whose special directions the crackdown is being carried out, emphasized that the Capital Police remain fully focused on arresting those involved in dacoity, robbery, and other serious crimes. He noted that due to these operations, incidents of serious crime in the Federal capital have seen a marked decline.

DIG directed all officers to continue decisive action against criminal elements depriving citizens of their valuable assets./APP-rzr-mkz

