ICT Police raiding team ambushed in Noon; one accused killed, another injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Noon police station team came under sudden gunfire when suspects ambushed a raiding party escorting two arrested men for further investigation.

An official told APP on Sunday that the team was taking arrested accused Zubair and Sajjad for identification of their accomplices when armed assailants, hiding along the route, opened indiscriminate fire on the police.

He said the officers, protected by bulletproof jackets and safety measures, remained unharmed in the incident. However, both arrested accused were caught in their accomplices’ fire. Accused Zubair later succumbed to his injuries at PIMS Hospital, while Sajjad sustained a bullet wound in his leg and is stated to be out of danger.

He added that the accused were on physical remand in case No. 438/25 registered at Noon police station. On August 25, 2025, they had allegedly shot and killed a bakery owner during a robbery, a case earlier reported by APP.

Police have already arrested their third accomplice, Arshad, recovering the motorcycle used in crimes, along with weapons and ammunition.

The accused had previous criminal records in Islamabad and Karachi involving multiple heinous cases. Police teams have launched a search operation to arrest other accomplices who fled after the attack./APP-rzr-mkz