ICT Police Raiding Team Ambushed In Noon; One Accused Killed, Another Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Noon police station team came under sudden gunfire when suspects ambushed a raiding party escorting two arrested men for further investigation.
An official told APP on Sunday that the team was taking arrested accused Zubair and Sajjad for identification of their accomplices when armed assailants, hiding along the route, opened indiscriminate fire on the police.
He said the officers, protected by bulletproof jackets and safety measures, remained unharmed in the incident. However, both arrested accused were caught in their accomplices’ fire. Accused Zubair later succumbed to his injuries at PIMS Hospital, while Sajjad sustained a bullet wound in his leg and is stated to be out of danger.
He added that the accused were on physical remand in case No. 438/25 registered at Noon police station. On August 25, 2025, they had allegedly shot and killed a bakery owner during a robbery, a case earlier reported by APP.
Police have already arrested their third accomplice, Arshad, recovering the motorcycle used in crimes, along with weapons and ammunition.
The accused had previous criminal records in Islamabad and Karachi involving multiple heinous cases. Police teams have launched a search operation to arrest other accomplices who fled after the attack./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt closely monitoring the situation at all barrages: Sharjeel Inam Memon34 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Egyptian counterpart condemn illegal Israeli attacks36 seconds ago
-
ITP mobile facilitation vans to provide services across Islamabad from September 1537 seconds ago
-
Supply of water started from Hub Dam to citizens from early in the morning: Murtaza Wahab38 seconds ago
-
PBM chief reaffirms commitment to flood victims’ relief, rehabilitation39 seconds ago
-
SALU VC Pledges Support for Cervical Cancer Awareness43 seconds ago
-
Man held in major corporate data theft case45 seconds ago
-
WASA Multan maintains sewerage system amid flood47 seconds ago
-
ICT Police raiding team ambushed in Noon; one accused killed, another injured51 seconds ago
-
UAV, quadcopter and airlift drone operation continues in flooded areas10 minutes ago
-
PHED approves recruitment of 8,084 college teaching interns11 minutes ago
-
Effective watershed management vital to curb flood risks: PFC CEO11 minutes ago