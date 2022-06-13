UrduPoint.com

ICT Police Recovers I-phones Worth Rs 1 Mln From Woman Thief

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ICT police recovers I-phones worth Rs 1 mln from woman thief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Islamabad Women Police Station has arrested a female thief and recovered multiple stolen I-phones from her possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the accused, identified as Saba, was involved in inter-provincial thefts. The worth of I-phones recovered from her passion was Rs one million, he added.

The spokesman said the accused used to share rooms with other females in hostels with a fake identity.

She left the hostels after stealing mobile phones of her room mates.

He said the accused had a criminal record as 13 cases were already registered in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi against her.

Another case has been registered against her in the Women Police Station and further investigation was underway.

He said Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the police team performance and directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminals.

"Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he quoted.

