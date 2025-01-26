Open Menu

ICT Police Register 98 Cases For Illegal Weapons; Licensed Firearms Owners Urged To Register

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ICT Police register 98 Cases for illegal weapons; licensed firearms owners urged to register

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have launched an intensified campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in 98 cases registered so far and significant recoveries of illegal arms and ammunition.

A public relation officer told APP that in this regard, 16 individuals who were in possession of illegal weapons were arrested yesterday, and 16 cases were registered against them at various police stations.

A total of 98 cases have been registered so far during this campaign, and a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested individuals.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza stated that the aim of the campaign is to prevent crime in the city, rid the city of illegal weapons, and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

DIG further said that, actions against criminal elements across the district will be intensified, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address this issue.

No element will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons in the Federal capital, or spread fear and panic among citizens, he said and added that citizens who possess licensed firearms are requested to register them with their respective police stations and cooperate with the Islamabad Police in their ongoing campaign against illegal weapons.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

33 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

48 minutes ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

3 hours ago
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

5 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

14 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan