ICT Police Register 98 Cases For Illegal Weapons; Licensed Firearms Owners Urged To Register
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have launched an intensified campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in 98 cases registered so far and significant recoveries of illegal arms and ammunition.
A public relation officer told APP that in this regard, 16 individuals who were in possession of illegal weapons were arrested yesterday, and 16 cases were registered against them at various police stations.
A total of 98 cases have been registered so far during this campaign, and a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested individuals.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza stated that the aim of the campaign is to prevent crime in the city, rid the city of illegal weapons, and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.
DIG further said that, actions against criminal elements across the district will be intensified, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address this issue.
No element will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons in the Federal capital, or spread fear and panic among citizens, he said and added that citizens who possess licensed firearms are requested to register them with their respective police stations and cooperate with the Islamabad Police in their ongoing campaign against illegal weapons.
