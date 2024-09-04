ICT Police rescue abducted infant, detain two suspects including a woman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday rescued a 7-month-old infant, Hassan Ali, who had been abducted from his mother, a fruit cart vendor in the F-7 area of the Kohsar police jurisdiction.

According to the ICT police spokesperson, the incident occurred on August 31, when the child was forcibly taken by two individuals in a car. On the request of laboring fruit cart vendor Samina Jan, Kohsar police immediately registered an FIR and started action he said.

The abduction prompted an immediate response from the ICT Police, with Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi taking personal interest in the case, he said.

He said in a bid to ensure the child's safe return, IG Rizvi directed the formation of Rapid Deployment Units (RDU) under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

The dedicated RDU teams utilized all available resources and investigative techniques to track down the suspects and recover the child.

Their efforts paid off when they managed to locate the child and detain the two kidnappers, including a woman. The vehicle used in the abduction was also confiscated from the suspects.

He said the abducted child was handed over to his mother after legal proceedings.

The reunion was a poignant moment, with the child's mother expressing profound gratitude for the Islamabad Police's swift and effective intervention.

Overcome with relief and joy, she conveyed heartfelt thanks to the officers for their unwavering dedication and prompt response, which led to the safe return of her child.

He said DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb personally met with the child’s mother to ensure her satisfaction with the police’s efforts.

"Both officials emphasized that the safe return of the child underscores the commitment and effectiveness of the Islamabad Police in addressing serious crimes," he added.

"The safe recovery of this innocent child is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers," SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb said.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in our community," he added.

The successful recovery of the child and the arrest of the suspects has been hailed as a major achievement for the local law enforcement agencies. The case has garnered widespread praise from the public and reinforces the Islamabad Police’s reputation for swift and effective action in critical situations.