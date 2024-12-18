Open Menu

ICT Police Reunite Missing Child With Family

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ICT Police reunite missing child with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Shahzad Town police team successfully reunited a missing five-year-old child, Rohan, with his family on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the child had gone missing on the evening of December 14. Despite the family's extensive search efforts, they could not locate him. Left with no other options, Rohan's father, Ahmad, reported the matter to the Sumbal police station.

He said the family resides in Sector G-12.

Upon receiving the report, Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar and his team launched a swift search operation. Employing both technical and human resources, they worked tirelessly to locate the child and ensure his safe return.

Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar said, "Our priority was to reunite the boy with his family as quickly as possible. We are committed to serving the community with dedication."

The child's parents expressed profound gratitude to the Islamabad Police, especially Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar, for their prompt and effective response.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ali Raza commended the Shahzad Town police team for their outstanding efforts. "Protecting and serving the community remains a top priority for the Islamabad Police," he said, lauding the officers for their exemplary service.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station December Family Top

Recent Stories

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

15 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

34 minutes ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

11 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan