ICT Police Reunites Four Missing Children With Families

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ICT Police reunites four missing children with families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, teams on Saturday from Noon, Lohi Bher, and Golra police stations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reunited four missing children with their families.

According to an ICT public relations officer, the police received reports from citizens about their missing children, who had not been located despite extensive searches by their families.

Upon receiving these reports, the police teams utilized both technical resources and human effort to track down and safely return the children to their families.

The families expressed their immense relief and happiness, extending their heartfelt thanks to the police for their prompt and effective response. The Islamabad Police were praised for their swift and compassionate assistance.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or use the “ICT-15 app” to report any suspicious activity.

