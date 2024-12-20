Open Menu

ICT Police Reunites Missing Girl With Family

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ICT police reunites missing girl with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police’s Sumbal police station team reunited a missing 12-year-old girl, Shumaila, with her family on Friday.

A public relations officer told APP that the girl had gone missing on December 18. Despite the family’s extensive search efforts, they were unable to locate her. Shumaila’s father, Seraj Ahmad, a resident of Sector G-12, reported the matter to the Sumbal police station.

Following the report, he said Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen and his team immediately launched a search operation.

He added the team employed both technical tools and human resources, ultimately locating the girl in Sector G-9 and ensuring her safe return.

Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen said, “Our focus was on ensuring the girl’s safety and reuniting her with her family as soon as possible. The Islamabad Police remain committed to public service with dedication and integrity.”

Shumaila’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the ICT Police, particularly Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen, for their swift action and support.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Ali Raza lauded the efforts of the Sumbal police team. He emphasized that the protection and well-being of citizens remain a top priority for the Islamabad Police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station December Family Top

Recent Stories

Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

1 minute ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

31 minutes ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

2 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

3 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

3 hours ago
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

5 hours ago
 El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

11 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

11 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan