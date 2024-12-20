ICT Police Reunites Missing Girl With Family
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police’s Sumbal police station team reunited a missing 12-year-old girl, Shumaila, with her family on Friday.
A public relations officer told APP that the girl had gone missing on December 18. Despite the family’s extensive search efforts, they were unable to locate her. Shumaila’s father, Seraj Ahmad, a resident of Sector G-12, reported the matter to the Sumbal police station.
Following the report, he said Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen and his team immediately launched a search operation.
He added the team employed both technical tools and human resources, ultimately locating the girl in Sector G-9 and ensuring her safe return.
Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen said, “Our focus was on ensuring the girl’s safety and reuniting her with her family as soon as possible. The Islamabad Police remain committed to public service with dedication and integrity.”
Shumaila’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the ICT Police, particularly Sub-Inspector Sanaullah Tareen, for their swift action and support.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Ali Raza lauded the efforts of the Sumbal police team. He emphasized that the protection and well-being of citizens remain a top priority for the Islamabad Police.
Recent Stories
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA resumes granting class license for Data services6 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference issues Islamabad Declaration, paving way for stronger democratic institu ..6 minutes ago
-
ICT police reunites missing girl with family6 minutes ago
-
18th Speakers’ Conference concludes with call for strengthened parliamentary governance6 minutes ago
-
Zero dengue, only 08 patients hospitalized6 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 1565 kg drugs in 7 operations36 minutes ago
-
Police officers’ daughters complete handicraft course36 minutes ago
-
NLPD organizes sixth session of 'Muqalma' series with acclaimed poet, critic Farrukh Yar36 minutes ago
-
E&T deptt offers vehicular related services at Shalimar Ground36 minutes ago
-
Couple critically injured in gas cylinder blast46 minutes ago
-
DG KPCTA announces preparations for prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 73,000 cusecs water46 minutes ago