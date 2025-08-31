- Home
- Pakistan
- ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held
ICT Police Seal Illegal Spas, Sheesha Cafés In Civic Center Raid; Nearly 70 Men, Women Held
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a major late-night operation against illegal spa centers and sheesha cafés in the Civic Center of a private housing society, Phase IV, sealing nine establishments and taking dozens of individuals into custody.
An official told APP on Sunday that the raid was supervised by SP Sihala Zone Captain (retd) Khurram Ashraf, while SHOs Fawaz Khalid (Loi Bher), Mian Zulfiqar (Sihala) and Alamgir Khan (Koral) led their respective teams on the ground. The operation commenced at 12:15 a.m.
He said that nine spas were inspected, including Sun Light Spa, Golden Spa, SK Spa, Mind Relax Spa, Life Relax Spa, Serena Spa, Black Spa and AJ Spa. During the raids, a total of 69 people — 45 women and 24 men — were taken into custody.
He added that eight separate cases are being registered against the suspects on charges of involvement in immoral activities. A women's police station team also participated in the action, ensuring proper procedure during the arrests.
The police spokesperson said the crackdown was launched in response to multiple public complaints that such spas and cafés were being used as covers for unlawful and harmful practices, including drug use and “sheesha culture.
” He added that the ICT Police is enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against such establishments.
Bilal Shabbir, a private company employee and resident of the society, told APP that he appealed to the higher authorities to ensure these centers are permanently shut down through legal means. Retired professor Irshad, another resident, echoed the demand, stressing that decisive measures were necessary to safeguard the community.
Another resident, Advocate Rai Usman, told APP that only by prosecuting those involved under strong legal provisions and securing exemplary punishments could this menace be effectively curtailed.
Residents of the private housing society widely appreciated the timely action and expressed hope that such operations would continue to protect the younger generation from social corruption, drug abuse and health risks, while upholding law and order in the Federal capital.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf2 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held2 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident2 minutes ago
-
Kotmomin grid station inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Fading grandeur: Wazirbagh’s Mughal majesty lost in neglect2 minutes ago
-
Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities22 minutes ago
-
105 schools remain closed till Sept 632 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held two repeat offenders in PS Shehzad Town jurisdiction32 minutes ago
-
Minister appeals for comprehensive flood strategy to protect farmland & livelihoods42 minutes ago