ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a major late-night operation against illegal spa centers and sheesha cafés in the Civic Center of a private housing society, Phase IV, sealing nine establishments and taking dozens of individuals into custody.

An official told APP on Sunday that the raid was supervised by SP Sihala Zone Captain (retd) Khurram Ashraf, while SHOs Fawaz Khalid (Loi Bher), Mian Zulfiqar (Sihala) and Alamgir Khan (Koral) led their respective teams on the ground. The operation commenced at 12:15 a.m.

He said that nine spas were inspected, including Sun Light Spa, Golden Spa, SK Spa, Mind Relax Spa, Life Relax Spa, Serena Spa, Black Spa and AJ Spa. During the raids, a total of 69 people — 45 women and 24 men — were taken into custody.

He added that eight separate cases are being registered against the suspects on charges of involvement in immoral activities. A women's police station team also participated in the action, ensuring proper procedure during the arrests.

The police spokesperson said the crackdown was launched in response to multiple public complaints that such spas and cafés were being used as covers for unlawful and harmful practices, including drug use and “sheesha culture.

” He added that the ICT Police is enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against such establishments.

Bilal Shabbir, a private company employee and resident of the society, told APP that he appealed to the higher authorities to ensure these centers are permanently shut down through legal means. Retired professor Irshad, another resident, echoed the demand, stressing that decisive measures were necessary to safeguard the community.

Another resident, Advocate Rai Usman, told APP that only by prosecuting those involved under strong legal provisions and securing exemplary punishments could this menace be effectively curtailed.

Residents of the private housing society widely appreciated the timely action and expressed hope that such operations would continue to protect the younger generation from social corruption, drug abuse and health risks, while upholding law and order in the Federal capital.

/APP-rzr-mkz