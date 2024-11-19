Open Menu

ICT Police Security Division Holds Rank Pinning Ceremony For 43 Newly Promoted Officers

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A distinguished ceremony was held at the SSP Security Division Office on Wednesday to honor the promotion of 43 officers.

A public relation officer told APP that, the event was organized by the SSP Security Division Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider in recognition of their exemplary dedication and commitment to their duties.

He said the newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by the SSP Security division.

Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the SSP Security division emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks.

SSP highlighted the clear directives issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions.

SSP Zeeshan Haider, expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before.

Zeeshan Haider encouraged the newly promoted officers to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication, upholding the reputation of their department and striving for the betterment of the police force.

