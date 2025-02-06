ICT Police Seize 70,000 Kites, Charge-sheet SHO In Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police had launched a rigorous crackdown on kite flying, seizing over 70,000 kites and more than 10,000 kite strings in the past week.
Authorities had also charge-sheeted the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station over inappropriate language use, with a departmental inquiry underway.
A public relations officer told APP that strict legal actions were being taken against those involved in kite flying, a hazardous activity that had claimed innocent lives in the past.
He said metal-coated strings pose a serious threat to human life, and the police were committed to eradicating this dangerous trend from the capital.
He said the loss of innocent lives due to kite flying would not be tolerated, and those involved in manufacturing, distributing, and selling kites would face strict legal consequences.
He said legal proceedings would continue in accordance with the law to curb the menace of kite flying in the Federal capital.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police seize 70,000 kites, charge-sheet SHO in crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience14 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down by rival16 minutes ago
-
Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown:5 kite sellers held,93 kites recovered16 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:36 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested36 minutes ago
-
ITP crackdown on illegal parking at Faizabad36 minutes ago
-
Two killed in firing near Motorway36 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 148 kg drugs in three operations36 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, six injured in Alarmed attack on checkpost56 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units56 minutes ago