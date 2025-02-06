ICT Police seize 70,000 kites, charge-sheet SHO in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police had launched a rigorous crackdown on kite flying, seizing over 70,000 kites and more than 10,000 kite strings in the past week.

Authorities had also charge-sheeted the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station over inappropriate language use, with a departmental inquiry underway.

A public relations officer told APP that strict legal actions were being taken against those involved in kite flying, a hazardous activity that had claimed innocent lives in the past.

He said metal-coated strings pose a serious threat to human life, and the police were committed to eradicating this dangerous trend from the capital.

He said the loss of innocent lives due to kite flying would not be tolerated, and those involved in manufacturing, distributing, and selling kites would face strict legal consequences.

He said legal proceedings would continue in accordance with the law to curb the menace of kite flying in the Federal capital.