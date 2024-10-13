ICT Police Seize Huge Liquor Haul, Nab Three Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Kirpa police team on Sunday raided a distillery in the area of Jinnah Garden which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor.
According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Kirpa police teams conducted a raid at the distillery and recovered huge cache of liquor.
Police team also nabbed three liquor dealers namely Zeeshan Ilyas, Muhammad Tariq and Khalid Masih during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices, he added.
He said case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers and said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Report on power sector "Glorious years in Pakistan" launched2 minutes ago
-
HEC secures 3rd position in inter-departmental Karate championship2 minutes ago
-
408 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering12 minutes ago
-
House on fire12 minutes ago
-
Rubaba lauds role of Pakistan Navy for ensuring national security22 minutes ago
-
Thousands of accused involved in dacoity, murder arrested22 minutes ago
-
63 dangerous criminals killed in Kacha area32 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt actively working on construction of worship places of minorities: Naved Anthony32 minutes ago
-
Health minister inquires after girl at Children’s Hospital32 minutes ago
-
Election result rejection of what BJP has done to IIOJK: Omar Abdullah42 minutes ago
-
CM Murad releases guidelines for 2025-26 ADP preparation1 hour ago
-
9 Levies personnel including Dafadar dismissed on absence in Kohlu1 hour ago