ICT police seize huge liquor haul, nab three dealers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Kirpa police team on Sunday raided a distillery in the area of Jinnah Garden which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor.

According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Kirpa police teams conducted a raid at the distillery and recovered huge cache of liquor.

Police team also nabbed three liquor dealers namely Zeeshan Ilyas, Muhammad Tariq and Khalid Masih during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices, he added.

He said case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers and said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

