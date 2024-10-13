Open Menu

ICT Police Seize Huge Liquor Haul, Nab Three Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ICT police seize huge liquor haul, nab three dealers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Kirpa police team on Sunday raided a distillery in the area of Jinnah Garden which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor.

According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Kirpa police teams conducted a raid at the distillery and recovered huge cache of liquor.

Police team also nabbed three liquor dealers namely Zeeshan Ilyas, Muhammad Tariq and Khalid Masih during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices, he added.

He said case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers and said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

21 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

22 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

22 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan