ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a suspect and recovered an illegal weapon during a successful operation within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station.

An official told APP on Tuesday that on September 1, 2025, Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmed along with his team was on patrol near LVL Road Zero Point when a suspicious individual was intercepted. Upon search, the police recovered a 30-bore Mauser pistol (MAUSER Made as China by NORINCO) along with two cartridges.

The suspect was taken into custody on the spot, handcuffed, and the weapon was placed under police custody.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 653/25, Section AO 13/20/65 (possession of illegal weapons), on the complaint of ASI Shehzad Malik.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu, Chaudhry Rafiqat Gujar, said that strict action was being taken against those possessing illegal arms. He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens remained the foremost duty of the police, and such elements would be brought to justice. /APP-rzr-mkz