ICT Police seize massive cache of arms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police successfully thwarted a smuggling operation on Saturday, seizing a large consignment of weapons, ammunition and narcotics, there by averting a major security threat to the Federal capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations and Investigation Arsalan Shahzeb, speaking to media representatives at Tarnol Police Station, detailed the operation. The police intercepted a suspicious vehicle attempting to transport a significant quantity of weapons and drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

“The seized items include 168 Glock pistols, 69 Beretta pistols, 19 thirty-bore pistols, 15 Makarov pistols, one 32-bore pistol, four MP-5 carbines, 10 twelve-bore shotguns, two double-barrel shotguns, and three 44-bore rifles,” SSP Shahzeb said. SSP added that over 23,540 rounds of ammunition, including 12,500 rounds of 30-bore, 4,040 rounds of 44-bore, 4,000 rounds of 9 mm, 2,900 rounds of 308 and 100 rounds of 7 mm, were recovered.

An official told APP that the weapons, narcotics were also confiscated, including 150 grams of ice and 4.

450 kilograms of heroin powder.

The arrested suspect, identified as Raza Muhammad, is a habitual offender with a criminal history involving eight cases registered across various districts of Punjab. A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the network behind the smuggling attempt and identify any accomplices.

Recognizing the team's efforts, DIG Syed Ali Raza announced commendation certificates for the officers involved. He emphasized that the ICT Police remain steadfast in ensuring the federal capital's peace and security.

“The protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority. Miscreants will not be allowed to disturb the peace of Islamabad,” he stated. Surveillance through Safe City Islamabad’s modern cameras and checkpoints at city entrances and exits continues around the clock to safeguard the capital.

SSP Shahzeb concluded, This successful operation demonstrates our commitment to combating criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad’s residents.

/APP-rzr-mkz