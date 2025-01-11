Open Menu

ICT Police Seize Massive Cache Of Arms

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ICT Police seize massive cache of arms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police successfully thwarted a smuggling operation on Saturday, seizing a large consignment of weapons, ammunition and narcotics, there by averting a major security threat to the Federal capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations and Investigation Arsalan Shahzeb, speaking to media representatives at Tarnol Police Station, detailed the operation. The police intercepted a suspicious vehicle attempting to transport a significant quantity of weapons and drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

“The seized items include 168 Glock pistols, 69 Beretta pistols, 19 thirty-bore pistols, 15 Makarov pistols, one 32-bore pistol, four MP-5 carbines, 10 twelve-bore shotguns, two double-barrel shotguns, and three 44-bore rifles,” SSP Shahzeb said. SSP added that over 23,540 rounds of ammunition, including 12,500 rounds of 30-bore, 4,040 rounds of 44-bore, 4,000 rounds of 9 mm, 2,900 rounds of 308 and 100 rounds of 7 mm, were recovered.

An official told APP that the weapons, narcotics were also confiscated, including 150 grams of ice and 4.

450 kilograms of heroin powder.

The arrested suspect, identified as Raza Muhammad, is a habitual offender with a criminal history involving eight cases registered across various districts of Punjab. A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the network behind the smuggling attempt and identify any accomplices.

Recognizing the team's efforts, DIG Syed Ali Raza announced commendation certificates for the officers involved. He emphasized that the ICT Police remain steadfast in ensuring the federal capital's peace and security.

“The protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority. Miscreants will not be allowed to disturb the peace of Islamabad,” he stated. Surveillance through Safe City Islamabad’s modern cameras and checkpoints at city entrances and exits continues around the clock to safeguard the capital.

SSP Shahzeb concluded, This successful operation demonstrates our commitment to combating criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad’s residents.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Vehicle Makarov Criminals Media From Top

Recent Stories

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

10 seconds ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

31 minutes ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

1 hour ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

1 hour ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

3 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

4 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan