ICT Police Send Two Record-holder Criminals Behind Bars; Arms Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police achieved a major breakthrough as Khanna Police, under the supervision of SHO Amir Hayat, arrested two record-holder criminals involved in robbery and street crimes, recovering weapons from their possession.
An official told APP on Monday that the first accused was identified as Imran Khan, son of Arifullah, caste Patkiwal, resident of Kuri Road Islamabad, with permanent address in Ramdas, Peshawar. He had previously been jailed in robbery and arms cases under sections 392 PPC and Arms Ordinance 13/20/65. A pistol was recovered from his possession, and a case was registered under FIR No. 1619/2025 Arms Ordinance at Khanna Police Station.
He said the second accused, Afzal Ali alias Panni, son of Ihsan Ali, caste Mughal, resident of Ghauri Town Islamabad, with permanent address at Sheikhupura, was also arrested.
The 23-year-old, reported to be a drug addict, had earlier been jailed in Sheikhupura in a brawl case. A pistol was also recovered from him, and a case was registered under FIR No. 1620/2025 Arms Ordinance at Khanna Police Station.
During interrogation, both accused confessed to snatching a Honda 125 motorcycle and Rs 4,000 cash from a food delivery rider at gunpoint along with accomplices. The incident had already been registered as FIR No. 251/24 dated 16-02-2024 under section 392 PPC at Khanna Police Station.
He added that the timely action of SHO Aamir Hayat and his team ensured another major success in safeguarding citizens’ lives and property. He added that further investigation was underway and more arrests and recoveries were expected soon.
