ICT Police SPs Hold Open Courts In Mosques To Address Citizen Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Following special directions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Zonal SP's held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) in mosques across the city on Friday to address public grievances.
A public relations officer told APP that these Khuli Kachehris were attended by citizens and senior police officers. He said that the open courts are being held per the IGP’s directive to ensure early redressal of public complaints across the city. At the beginning of each session, citizens shared their grievances and offered suggestions for improvement.
The Zonal SPs issued on-the-spot directives to address these issues and assured participants that their feedback would be considered.
The police representatives emphasized that these open courts are an essential step in strengthening the relationship between the police and the community. They highlighted that the police are committed to resolving citizens’ issues and that public cooperation is vital for effective policing.
Additionally, the Zonal SPs briefed participants on the Islamabad Police’s ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, land grabbing, and other criminal activities.
They encouraged citizens to be vigilant in their neighborhoods and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.The participants expressed gratitude to the IGP Islamabad for organizing these Khuli Kachehris.
/APP-rzr-mkz
