ICT Police Strengthen Security For 245 Churches
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In preparation for Christmas celebrations, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have deployed more than 1,500 officers to secure 245 churches across the district on Wednesday.
A public relation officer told APP that the deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad is personally overseeing all duties related to the security arrangements.
He added special security measures have been implemented at sensitive churches, where additional patrol teams are conducting regular surveillance.
To maintain public safety, police and volunteers have been assigned to conduct body searches at church entrances.
Furthermore, special patrol squads are patrolling around the churches, while security checks at the city’s entry and exit points have been intensified.
In an effort to prevent any untoward incidents, all city areas have been thoroughly checked, and supervisory officers are in constant communication with church management to ensure effective security coordination. Additionally, sensitive churches are being monitored via Safe City cameras.
To manage traffic flow, the police have formed special squads to maintain order, particularly around leisure spots. The spokesperson stated that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in dangerous activities such as one-wheeling or hooliganism.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police celebrate Christmas with christian community2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police strengthen security for 245 Churches2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM lauds bureaucracy for successfully dealing with challenging, complex situations2 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan celebrates 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto met VC SMBBMU in Neodero2 minutes ago
-
Sui gas supply interrupted, affecting various areas of Quetta2 minutes ago
-
One day tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is insufficient: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Lahore Camp Jail on Christmas Day12 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana participated Christmas with Christian Community12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated at Iqbal Stadium12 minutes ago
-
DC visits churches to check Christmas security12 minutes ago