ICT Police Strengthen Security For 245 Churches

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) In preparation for Christmas celebrations, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have deployed more than 1,500 officers to secure 245 churches across the district on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad is personally overseeing all duties related to the security arrangements.

He added special security measures have been implemented at sensitive churches, where additional patrol teams are conducting regular surveillance.

To maintain public safety, police and volunteers have been assigned to conduct body searches at church entrances.

Furthermore, special patrol squads are patrolling around the churches, while security checks at the city’s entry and exit points have been intensified.

In an effort to prevent any untoward incidents, all city areas have been thoroughly checked, and supervisory officers are in constant communication with church management to ensure effective security coordination. Additionally, sensitive churches are being monitored via Safe City cameras.

To manage traffic flow, the police have formed special squads to maintain order, particularly around leisure spots. The spokesperson stated that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in dangerous activities such as one-wheeling or hooliganism.

