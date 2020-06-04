ICT police strictly implementing govt SOPs in all stations: Omar Khan

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police was strictly ensuring implementation of prevention and precautionary measures in all police stations for the safety of public and frontline staff in the wake of rising danger of coronavirus , SP Islamabad police, Muhammad Omar Khan said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police was strictly ensuring implementation of prevention and precautionary measures in all police stations for the safety of public and frontline staff in the wake of rising danger of coronavirus , SP Islamabad police, Muhammad Omar Khan said on Thursday.

In an interview with a private news channel, SP Islamabad said ICT Police deploying smart laser thermometers that can scan the temperatures of people every minute in their effort to combat the new coronavirus.

In the case of any staff with a high temperature, we take the necessary measures to stop the person and then the person is dealt with by paramedics and taken to the closest medical facility, he added.

A system to spray hand sanitiser has been installed at different police stations (Thanas) for use by police personnel, he added.

He said the facility provided to police personnel to protect themselves from keeping their hands clean and prevent contracting the virus.

In addition, police personnel at the station have been provided with face masks and gloves, he added.

The steering and vehicle under personal use should be fixed for only one effective person, he said, adding, Bio-matric attendance should be halted for some period of time.

Replying to a question regarding increased cases of coronavirus, he said Islamabad Police have already launched a campaign to aware citizens about precautionary measures in fight against coronavirus.

Every police officials of Islamabad police was performing duty with dedication and considering it as national responsibility in the hour of need, he added.

SP said all measures implemented by government departments are part of a series of preventative and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of all community members.

He warned that residents of capital who are flouting social distancing rules and wearing masks around their necks are putting lives at risk, adding, the restrictions may have eased but that does not mean coronavirus is no longer there and the pandemic is over.

Please do not go out unless necessary and try to minimise any social interaction to close family members, he appealed.

Everybody has a responsibility to protect each other, he said, adding, Physical distancing is crucial in slowing down the virus.