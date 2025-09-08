Open Menu

ICT Police Suspend Two Officials Over Corruption, Harassment Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police suspended two officials of Humak police station on charges of corruption and harassing a citizen during routine checking.

An official told APP on Monday that the suspended officials were accused of demanding bribes from a citizen and harassing him when he resisted. The case was registered under relevant provisions including PPC 733/3792/C-1, while the officials were immediately suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated.

He said the matter was reported to senior officers, following which swift action was taken on the directions of SP Saddar Zone.

A police spokesperson said that misconduct and corruption against citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict departmental action would be taken against those found guilty.

Senior police officials reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the lives and property of citizens by exposing and punishing any black sheep within the force, ensuring public trust in Islamabad Police.

