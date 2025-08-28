Open Menu

ICT Police Tighten Noose: 18 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM

ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Noon, Khanna, Nilore and Phulgran police station teams arrested 10 accused involved in different criminal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Noon, Khanna, Nilore and Phulgran police station teams arrested 10 accused involved in different criminal activities.

An official told APP on Thursday that the police teams also recovered 2,930 gram heroin, 1,388 gram ice, 210 gram hashish and three pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are ongoing.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams arrested eight criminals.

Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

APP/rzr-mkz

