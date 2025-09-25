Open Menu

ICT Police Tighten Noose In Tarnol: 131 Persons Checked In Grand Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Tarnol Police Station jurisdiction, during which 131 individuals were checked.

An official told APP on Thursday that before the operation, a detailed briefing was given to the police team regarding duties and security measures. He said female police personnel also took part in the operation to ensure proper checking of women during the house-to-house search.

He said that in addition to 131 persons, the police also checked 42 houses, seven shops, 12 motorcycles, and six vehicles during the operation.

The crackdown was conducted on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and enhance security in the Federal capital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said the purpose of these operations was to tighten the noose around outlaws and strengthen security across the city. He added that search and combing operations were being carried out in multiple areas against criminal elements, land grabbers, and drug dealers.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

12 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

19 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

56 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

1 hour ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan