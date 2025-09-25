ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Tarnol Police Station jurisdiction, during which 131 individuals were checked.

An official told APP on Thursday that before the operation, a detailed briefing was given to the police team regarding duties and security measures. He said female police personnel also took part in the operation to ensure proper checking of women during the house-to-house search.

He said that in addition to 131 persons, the police also checked 42 houses, seven shops, 12 motorcycles, and six vehicles during the operation.

The crackdown was conducted on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and enhance security in the Federal capital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said the purpose of these operations was to tighten the noose around outlaws and strengthen security across the city. He added that search and combing operations were being carried out in multiple areas against criminal elements, land grabbers, and drug dealers.

APP/rzr-mkz