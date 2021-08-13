UrduPoint.com

ICT Police Tightens Noose Around Drug Dealers, 123 Rounded Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

ICT police tightens noose around drug dealers, 123 rounded up

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has tightened noose around drug dealers and arrested 123 person, besides recovering huge quantity of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has tightened noose around drug dealers and arrested 123 person, besides recovering huge quantity of narcotics.

The police had launched a massive crackdown to eliminate drugs from the Federal capital, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, said SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at central police office, he said the department has so far recovered 27123 grams heroine, 50965 grams hashish and 2788 grams ice in various operations across the city.

The federal capital police has arrested 19 Nigerians involved in the business of ice during the ongoing year, he added.

He said Tarnol police arrested a notorious drug dealer Basharat which was accused in 13 cases including murder, terrorism, illicit arms and drugs.

Similarly, he said another famous drug dealer Irfan Ali alias Bhola who was selling drugs to adults was also nabbed. He said most of the arrested persons were taxi drivers, females and some foreigners.

During the investigation, he said the accused informed the police that the buyer contact them through mobile phone and later the drug was delivered to the desired destination.

The youth and students were the safe target for foreigners drug dealers, he added.

The capital police was striving hard to break the chain of drug traffickers to purge the menace from the society.

The SSP appealed the parents to keep an eye on their children to prevent them from drug addiction.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with police and informed them in case of any suspicious activity in their surroundings. The name of informer would be kept in secret, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, in a message the Inspector General (IG) said the department had set up a specialized anti-narcotics unit in the federal capital to eradicate the menace from the society.

" We are going to launch an awareness campaign in colleges and universities to sensitize the students about the negative impacts of drugs on human health", he added.

He expressed the determination to continue fight against drugs till its complete eradication.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Business Mobile Drugs From

Recent Stories

Police bust bike lifter gang; arrest 3

Police bust bike lifter gang; arrest 3

2 minutes ago
 NUML assures NAB of its support against menace of ..

NUML assures NAB of its support against menace of corruption

2 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Protesters in Helsinki Demand Halt in ..

Hundreds of Protesters in Helsinki Demand Halt in COVID-19 Vaccination for Kids

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Captured Airport in Capital of Afghani ..

Taliban Say Captured Airport in Capital of Afghanistan's Uruzgan

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Ensured Tikhanov ..

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Ensured Tikhanovskaya's Safety During Presiden ..

9 minutes ago
 Hellman & Friedman snaps up German pet supplier Zo ..

Hellman & Friedman snaps up German pet supplier Zooplus

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.