ICT Police Tightens Noose On Criminal Elements: DIG Raza
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza held a meeting with Islamabad Police investigation officers on Thursday and issued directives to the officers to ensure the arrest of missing members of criminal gangs and to compile data of accused released in property cases over the past three months.
A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that DIG Raza has directed that the released accused in property cases should be monitored, and if they commit any other crime, they should be immediately arrested. DIG also directed, to ensure the arrests of accused involved in car and motorcycle thefts, and also ensure the arrest of wanted absconders and proclaimed offenders.
Effective investigation of cases, timely submission of challan, and effective prosecution can ensure the conviction of accused, DIG Raza said and added that the working reports of investigation officers should be made to assess their performance.
Ali Raza emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
/APP-rzr-mkz
